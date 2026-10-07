A big change at Walmart is making shopping a whole lot more convenient.

A few months ago, I was at Walmart with a cart full of groceries. I put everything up on the belt, got to the register, and went to pay, only to find out they didn't take Apple Pay.

I hardly ever bring my credit cards or cash with me because I pay for pretty much everything with my phone! I was completely stuck, and I had to put everything back after I wasn't able to pay for my groceries. I went back later, but in the moment I had nothing.

Photo by Annie Vo on Unsplash Photo by Annie Vo on Unsplash

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But just the other day, I was at Walmart again and noticed the person in front of me was using her phone to pay, and I thought, wait, are they accepting Apple Pay now? So I asked an employee, and she said yes!

Contactless Checkout Arrives At Walmart Locations

I looked it up when I got home, and it all started August 24th. That's when Walmart started adding Tap to Pay to their payment options at select stores and Sam’s Club locations, with plans to roll it out to all stores across the country and clubs by the end of 2026 and to fuel stations by mid-2027.

Walmart Adds Tap To Pay For Faster, Easier Checkout Nationwide

"Tap to Pay gives customers and members another familiar and convenient way to pay at checkout using contactless payment methods. Whether picking up groceries, gifts, or everyday essentials, they can check out using an eligible contactless card, phone, or smartwatch," the website states.

It's just another convenient way to pay.

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