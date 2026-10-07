With Election Day less than a month away, the battle for Congress is coming into focus, and Republicans have serious problems in both chambers.

The House of Representatives is more difficult for the GOP to hold given the current polling and mood across the nation.

Republicans entered this election with almost no margin for error. Democrats currently hold 214 seats and need a net gain of only four to take control of the House.

The Cook Political Report's September 25 ratings show 185 seats as Solid Democratic, 12 Likely Democratic and 11 Lean Democratic.

On the Republican side, Cook lists 176 Solid Republican seats, 19 Likely Republican and 10 Lean Republican seats.

Another 22 races are Toss Ups.

Perhaps the most important number is buried inside those Toss Ups: 16 of the 22 are currently held by Republicans.

That gives Democrats considerably more offensive opportunities than Republicans have.

Cook's current analysis projects a Democratic gain of roughly five to 15 House seats, which would produce a Democratic majority of approximately 220 to 230 seats.

Cook also warns that the range could move further toward Democrats if Republicans cannot reverse the political environment during the final weeks.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

The GOP "Trump Problem" in the Battlegrounds

The national generic ballot, although concerning for Republicans, is not the main problem because this is not a true 'national' election.

It's a local election taking place in 435 districts across the country.

So, let's drill down.

Cook recently surveyed 1,052 likely voters across 37 districts rated Toss Up, Lean Republican or Lean Democratic.

Donald Trump carried this collection of districts by an average of five points in 2024. Today, Democrats lead the generic congressional ballot in those same districts 49% to 47%.

That represents a seven-point movement away from Republicans in only two years.

Let's face it, the war in Iran, the cost of gas and the general cost of everything has moved many former Trump voters into the negative column.

Part of the problem is that the President continues the same tired talking points that regular middle and working-class Americans are simply not motivated by.

How many times can the President tell us we've 'decimated' the regime in Tehran? Then why isn't the war over?

How many times does he need to justify the now 7-month conflict by saying Iran can never have a nuclear weapon?

I'm pretty sure at this point, Iran does not have one.

Then there's the terrible optics with Trump cozying up to the Chinese communist leader while allowing hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationals take seats in our Universities which could be offered to Americans.

Then the compromise on mass deportations leaving out illegals helping the big corporations dominate the food industry at the expense of small family farms.

Trump's numbers are absolutely going to be a drag on local candidates.

Among voters in these 37 competitive districts, just 42% approve of Trump's job performance while 58% disapprove.

That is a net approval rating of minus 16 in the congressional districts most likely to determine control of the House. This is a problem.

Then you hear the President barnstorming the nation telling voters to pretend he is on the ballot.

Well, that may not be the best move in many areas, especially if a Trump endorsed candidate is in a single digit race.

Cook found that Trump disapprovers currently favor Democratic congressional candidates 83% to 11% which shows a direct tie to disapproving of the President translating into a vote for a local House Democratic candidate.

As pundits and professionals will tell you, midterms are all about enthusiasm and turnout.

The polling doesn't indicate how many of these people will actually vote.

The turnout will determine whether Democratic gains remain relatively modest or huge. There is also an important limitation to the potential 'Blue Wave.'

Cook notes that 86% of Republican-held seats are in districts Trump carried by more than 10 points.

You might say that provides a possible firewall against the kind of enormous 'Blue House wave,' with only a slim margin to protect, the Democrats only need to add four seats to get the Majority.

So, a Democratic gain of 15 or even 20 seats should not be treated as inevitable.

If the seven-point swing visible in the competitive districts persists through Election Day, Republicans could lose a significant portion of their vulnerable seats.

I think it's realistic to expect the GOP will lose the majority and it's very possible that the Democrats may gain as many as 20 seats.

That said, here are some of the seats Republicans are defending that may determine who controls Congress:

AZ-6

CA-22

CO-8

IA-1

IA-3

MI-7

MI-10

NY-17

OH-7

PA-7

PA-8

PA-10

TX-15

VA-2

WA-3

NJ-7

WI-3

Democrats have only six currently Democratic-held seats in Cook's Toss Up category. That imbalance matters enormously.

Democrats don't have to win every Toss Up. They don't even have to win most of them.

Democrats need only a few net pickups to change control of the chamber.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

New Jersey Is a Part of the National Story

The list brings the national battle directly home to New Jersey.

Republican Congressman Tom Kean Jr. survived a competitive challenge from Sue Altman in 2024.

Two years later, Kean is facing Democrat Rebecca Bennett, and the political environment in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District has become considerably more difficult for him.

Cook now rates NJ-7 Lean Democratic, rather than Toss Up.

That is bad news for the Republican Party, for sure.

Still, if polling were always accurate, Hillary Clinton would have been elected President and we know how that turned out.

The trend in several polls has not been kind to the GOP incumbent, and a recent likely-voter poll reported by NJ Spotlight News and CentralJersey.com showed Bennett at 47% and Kean at 42%.

The five-point difference is within that poll's 4.7-point margin of error, but an incumbent Republican polling at 42% less than two months before Election Day represents exactly the kind of shifting district Democrats are counting on flipping in order to take control of the House.

In a September poll of likely voters in New Jersey's 7th District, Trump was 14 points underwater, with 44% approving of his job performance and 58% disapproving.

If Trump’s approval remains underwater in districts like NJ-7, Republican incumbents will be looking at a rough night on Nov. 3.

That means Tom Kean Jr. could become part of the national story on Election Night.

If NJ-7 falls early, it could be an indication that Democrats are headed toward the House majority.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Bottom Line

Four weeks before Election Day, the political landscape is becoming clearer.

Democrats have a very real path to winning the House.

Given the number of competitive Republican-held districts, Trump's weak numbers in several battlegrounds, and the historical tendency of midterm elections to punish the president's party, a Democratic gain of 10-20 House seats is increasingly plausible.

Here in New Jersey, Tom Kean Jr.'s race in the 7th District could provide one of the earliest clues about just how large the Democratic night is going to be.

Although given the razor-thin margins in many of these districts, it's not too late.

The message to Republicans is clear: Talk about affordability.

Stop telling everyone that things are great because of the "Big Beautiful Bill."

Although, increasing the SALT deduction was positive for sure, it didn't address the underlying problem of high taxes in Blue States.

"No Tax on Tips" is a start; it's capped and limited by overall income, and the lower earners who benefit are still paying outrageous costs at the grocery store and the gas pump.

Not to mention the cost of insurance.

Also, please stop touting the stock market. Voters living paycheck to paycheck don't care.

The endless announcements about winning in Iran are getting old. Congressional candidates should ignore the national GOP talking points and focus on what's happening locally.

Start by ignoring the new push to rename AI to SI because it's another silly distraction.

Start listening to the constituents who are saying they don't want these massive centers in their backyards.

That's the issue.

Don't fall for the shaming of people who disagree with the White House. It's angering independent voters who hold the key to this and future elections.

I'll keep tracking this as we get closer; we'll see if anything changes.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own

NJ voter turnout by county in the 2025 gubernatorial election We list the state's 21 counties by voter turnout — the percentage of registered voters who cast a ballot in the 2025 election. Each county entry includes the turnout for each municipality listed in alphabetical order, and the candidate who won the most votes in each town and county. We also list the percentage of ballots that were mail-in. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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