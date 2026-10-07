What will New Jersey spend this Christmas?

What will New Jersey spend this Christmas?

Photo by Ron Dauphin on Unsplash

Now that we're all wearing hoodies and flannel, New Jersey residents can start talking about Christmas shopping, and today, we'll discuss the amount we'll spend this year.

The Christmas Bill For 2026 In New Jersey

You can find a Christmas section in just about every store you walk into, so like it or not, the holiday shopping season is upon us.

For so many of us, this time of year brings a feeling of family, warmth, love, and joy. But it also brings some big price tags and big bills.

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash
Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

In case you are about to embark on your Christmas shopping, I thought you might want to know what the final price tag might be for you in New Jersey.

What Did New Jersey Residents Spend On Christmas In 2025?

Looking at the data from 2025, New Jersey residents spend over $2000 for the Christmas season, with the average price tage per child being a little over $700,  according to Parents.

Read More: Toys 'R Us Returns To New Jersey

I wanted to find out if any experts have projected how much that number will change for Christmas 2026.

Photo by alex on Unsplash
Photo by alex on Unsplash

There is some marginally good news from the experts. Even though the average spent on Christmas will be higher this year, it will only be a little higher.

Stretching The Christmas Budget In New Jersey

We will most likely spend a little more this year (a little over $2000, but the plan for most New Jersey residents is not to extend the amount, but to make their current budget stretch further.

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It looks like New Jersey will opt for smarter shopping as opposed to less shopping this holiday season. Good luck!

Some of the best Christmas house decorations in New Jersey

Just some of the submissions we received for the Light Up New Jersey contest in 2025. The winner will be announced Dec. 23.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

25 Christmas songs performed by NJ artists

If you celebrate Christmas, the next month of your life is likely going to be consumed with shopping for gifts, retrieving a tree, decorating the house, and going out on adventures to see elaborate light displays.

The one thing that you must have at the ready for all of these scenarios is Christmas music.

Since a lot of the songs you hear tend to get repetitive this time of year, why not pay homage to some of the great singers, bands, and musicians that make New Jersey's music history so rich.

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Categories: Lou & Michele, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

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