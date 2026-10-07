Now that we're all wearing hoodies and flannel, New Jersey residents can start talking about Christmas shopping, and today, we'll discuss the amount we'll spend this year.

The Christmas Bill For 2026 In New Jersey

You can find a Christmas section in just about every store you walk into, so like it or not, the holiday shopping season is upon us.

For so many of us, this time of year brings a feeling of family, warmth, love, and joy. But it also brings some big price tags and big bills.

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

In case you are about to embark on your Christmas shopping, I thought you might want to know what the final price tag might be for you in New Jersey.

What Did New Jersey Residents Spend On Christmas In 2025?

Looking at the data from 2025, New Jersey residents spend over $2000 for the Christmas season, with the average price tage per child being a little over $700, according to Parents.

Read More: Toys 'R Us Returns To New Jersey

I wanted to find out if any experts have projected how much that number will change for Christmas 2026.

Photo by alex on Unsplash Photo by alex on Unsplash

There is some marginally good news from the experts. Even though the average spent on Christmas will be higher this year, it will only be a little higher.

Stretching The Christmas Budget In New Jersey

We will most likely spend a little more this year (a little over $2000, but the plan for most New Jersey residents is not to extend the amount, but to make their current budget stretch further.

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It looks like New Jersey will opt for smarter shopping as opposed to less shopping this holiday season. Good luck!

Some of the best Christmas house decorations in New Jersey Just some of the submissions we received for the Light Up New Jersey contest in 2025. The winner will be announced Dec. 23. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5