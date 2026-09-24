Toys “R” Us returns to New Jersey, bringing back memories of beloved childhood toy stores
Toys "R" Us Nostalgia Hits New Jersey As Chain Makes Comeback
We talked on the show last week about Toys "R" Us opening 120 new standalone stores across the country for the holiday season, and of course, that got us reminiscing about our favorite toy stores as kids and the stores we brought our own kids to when they were little.
For so many of our listeners, Toys "R" Us was their go-to spot growing up, and they have so many great memories of walking up and down those aisles, picking out that special toy you wanted.
It's just not the same ordering it on Amazon!
And now with Toys "R" Us making a comeback, excitement is once again growing, as one of the confirmed New Jersey locations will be the Mall at Short Hills in Millburn, according to reports.
Read More: Some of the best New Jersey gifts to bring to your next get-together
Although I did love Toys "R" Us when my kids were little, another favorite toy store of mine as a kid was Kiddie City on Route 130. I'm pretty sure it was located in Burlington. It's funny how just mentioning an old toy store can bring back so many great memories.
We asked for some more toy stores you remember going to, and we got some great responses!
Your Childhood Favorite Toy Store
"Happy Hippo is still the best neighborhood toy store!!! Moorestown & Haddonfield."
"Zaney Brainy in Newtown, PA. Closed at least 25 years ago."
"Discount Harry’s in Pennsauken"
"KB Toy Store!"
"I always liked the Disney Store."
And of course Toys "R" Us was the most popular response!
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