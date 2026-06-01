Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Protesters stand in front of the police near the Delaney Hall detention center on May 31, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark has ordered a mandatory curfew surrounding Delaney Hall from 9 PM Saturday until 6 AM Sunday. Tensions remain high outside the detention facility where activists have clashed with police for days after detainees began a hunger strike over Memorial Day weekend amid allegations of inhumane living conditions. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Protesters stand in front of the police near the Delaney Hall detention center on May 31, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark has ordered a mandatory curfew surrounding Delaney Hall from 9 PM Saturday until 6 AM Sunday. Tensions remain high outside the detention facility where activists have clashed with police for days after detainees began a hunger strike over Memorial Day weekend amid allegations of inhumane living conditions. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) loading...

Reports say more than 20 protesters were arrested Sunday night outside Delaney Hall in Newark as authorities moved to enforce a newly imposed 9 p.m. curfew around the federal immigration detention center. NJ.com reports Hundreds of cops in riot gear led by the New Jersey State Police cleared demonstrators from the area after some protesters remained beyond the curfew deadline. Reports from the scene described officers deploying crowd-control measures as arrests were made along Doremus Avenue.

The arrests came after another day of violent demonstrations outside the facility, where protesters have gathered to oppose federal immigration policies and conditions inside the detention center. By curfew time, the crowd had diminished but several demonstrators refused orders to leave. Video from the scene showed officers taking multiple people into custody as law enforcement expanded its security presence around Delaney Hall.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka imposed the nightly curfew following several days of escalating confrontations near the facility. State officials said the restrictions were intended to protect public safety and prevent further violence. Authorities have not released a complete breakdown of the charges filed against those arrested Sunday night, but federal and state officials have indicated they will continue enforcing the curfew and maintaining an increased police presence around Delaney Hall.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport issued a statement saying most protesters dispersed by 9 p.m., but a group that came with shields, helmets and gas masks “deliberately refused to comply with repeated orders to leave the area and were arrested.” She thanked law enforcement for deescalating the situation.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Police arrest a protester near the Delaney Hall detention center on May 31, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark has ordered a mandatory curfew surrounding Delaney Hall from 9 PM Saturday until 6 AM Sunday. Tensions remain high outside the detention facility where activists have clashed with police for days after detainees began a hunger strike over Memorial Day weekend amid allegations of inhumane living conditions. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Police arrest a protester near the Delaney Hall detention center on May 31, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark has ordered a mandatory curfew surrounding Delaney Hall from 9 PM Saturday until 6 AM Sunday. Tensions remain high outside the detention facility where activists have clashed with police for days after detainees began a hunger strike over Memorial Day weekend amid allegations of inhumane living conditions. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) loading...

A video circulating on social media appears to show demonstrators outside Delaney Hall in Newark chanting slogans calling for violence against law enforcement officers during ongoing protests at the federal immigration detention facility. In the video, protesters can be heard chanting, "Every cop, every fed, shoot yourself in the head," while another voice appears to encourage the crowd to continue the chant. The footage emerged as tensions remained high around Delaney Hall, where protests have continued for more than a week and have resulted in multiple arrests and the implementation of a nightly curfew by Newark officials.

The chants drew a sharp response from the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association. In a statement posted to social media, State PBA President Peter Andreyev condemned calls for violence against police officers and federal agents. The organization highlighted the video as evidence that some demonstrations have moved beyond peaceful protest, arguing that rhetoric targeting law enforcement officers is unacceptable regardless of the political issue being debated.

NJ State PBA President Peter Andreyev said on Facebook, "While the New Jersey State PBA respects the rights of elected officials and the public to peacefully protest we are disgusted by the reports that Delaney Hall protesters were shouting for federal law enforcement officers to kill themselves."

"Comments like those must be called out and shut down by protest organizers and the elected officials who were present. Whether one agrees with ICE or not there is no justification for calls for violence against law enforcement officers. An attack on one officer is an attack on all officers, and our elected officials must make that clear when they support protests like this one."

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Police prepare to arrest protesters near the Delaney Hall detention center on May 31, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark has ordered a mandatory curfew surrounding Delaney Hall from 9 PM Saturday until 6 AM Sunday. Tensions remain high outside the detention facility where activists have clashed with police for days after detainees began a hunger strike over Memorial Day weekend amid allegations of inhumane living conditions. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Police prepare to arrest protesters near the Delaney Hall detention center on May 31, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark has ordered a mandatory curfew surrounding Delaney Hall from 9 PM Saturday until 6 AM Sunday. Tensions remain high outside the detention facility where activists have clashed with police for days after detainees began a hunger strike over Memorial Day weekend amid allegations of inhumane living conditions. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) loading...

⚠️ Newark imposed a nightly curfew after another night of unrest outside Delaney Hall.

➡️ Officials said protesters breached barriers, threw projectiles and set a street fire.

🔴 The restrictions cover a half-mile area and will remain in effect indefinitely.

NEWARK — A day after Gov. Mikie Sherrill blamed out-of-state agitators for violence outside Delaney Hall, another night of confrontations erupted Sunday, prompting Newark officials to impose a curfew around the immigration detention center.

The move marks a significant escalation in the state's response to days of growing tensions outside Delaney Hall, where protests over immigration enforcement and detainee treatment have repeatedly led to confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement.

State and local officials said a large group of protesters abandoned the designated protest zone and clashed with police, forcing officers to disperse crowds and secure the area.

In a statement issued after midnight Sunday, state Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said individuals attempted to breach the law enforcement zone outside Delaney Hall, attacked barriers and endangered both protesters and officers.

"Rather than remain within the established area for peaceful protest, these individuals attempted to push forward into the zone designated for law enforcement, attacking the barrier and putting the safety of protestors and law enforcement in jeopardy," Davenport said.

Both Sherrill and Davenport praised what they described as the overwhelming majority of peaceful protesters while condemning the violence.

The latest clashes come after days of escalating demonstrations surrounding Delaney Hall, where activists have demanded better conditions for detainees and the eventual closure of the facility.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)/YouTube stream (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)/YouTube stream loading...

⚠️ Governor says 5 of 6 people arrested by State Police were from outside New Jersey

🚔 State Police say protesters grabbed fireworks, rocks and gas masks after dispersal orders

🔴 Sherrill blames federal immigration tactics for escalating tensions outside Delaney Hall

NEWARK — Gov. Mikie Sherrill is blaming out-of-state agitators and provocations by ICE and the Trump administration for the chaos outside Delaney Hall, which culminated in a violent clash between protesters, counter-protesters and state law enforcement.

Speaking Saturday afternoon in Newark, Sherrill defended New Jersey State Police after Friday night's crowd-control operation and accused federal immigration officials of creating conditions that have steadily inflamed tensions around the controversial for-profit detention center.

The governor's remarks came less than 24 hours after State Police moved in to clear protesters from the area surrounding Delaney Hall, just hours after Sherrill announced a designated protest zone intended to prevent further clashes.

Sherrill has taken heat from commentators on the left for allowing the State Police to clear out demonstrators, using chemical irritants to do so, but Sherril repeated several times that she took the action only because she fears what ICE or the feds would do if they surged their forces.

"American citizens have been killed, including a mom who had just dropped her child off at school," she said, referencing Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed in Minneapolis. "I refuse to let that happen in New Jersey. I will not give ICE a pretext to expand operations at Delaney Hall or across our state. I will not put lives at risk."

Sign for Seward Drive in Ocean Township (Monmouth), Stacy Epstein-Kless Sign for Seward Drive in Ocean Township (Monmouth), Stacy Epstein-Kless (Google Street View, Stacy Epstein-Kless via Facebook) loading...

✅Court documents say Michael Kless wrote of a 'hatred' of his wife

✅Police found Stacy E. Kless dead in the basement of the couple's home

✅Neighbors said they never saw signs of trouble in the couple's relationship

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — The man charged with killing his wife hated her and was having an affair with a woman in Central America, according to chilling details revealed in court documents.

The affidavit tells a story that is contrary to what friends and neighbors said about the couple. Many, including Ocean Township Mayor John P. Napolitani Sr., told the Asbury Park Press that they did not see any signs of trouble in their relationship.

"No words for the tragedy that struck our community this morning. We lost a neighbor, co-worker, mom, grandmom, mother, and a lot of us lost a friend," Napolitani said on Wednesday.

After arresting Michael A. Kless, 67, investigators pieced together what they say was a murder that had been building for years. Michael and Stacy E. Kless were married in 1987.

The couple's children also turned over text messages that prosecutors say contained admissions from their father that he had killed their mother. The texts, the emails Kless had sent and statements from witnesses became key pieces of evidence supporting the murder charge.

In an email, Kless described what investigators characterized as a "long-simmering" resentment toward his wife — their affidavit quoted the word "hatred."

The affidavit also says Kless detailed an intimate relationship with a woman in Central America and included a description of the killing that matched evidence found at the scene.

PHOTOS: Clashes with police outside Delaney Hall after protest zone fails In these photos from Friday night to Sunday morning, New Jersey state troopers were forced to clear out demonstrators in front of Delaney Hall, hours after Gov. Mikie Sherrill had set up a peaceful protest zone on Friday to turn down the heat between demonstrators and federal officers. By midnight after Sunday, Newark was forced to impose a curfew for the area. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

EARLIER: ICE clashes with protesters at Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark Protesters clash with ICE agents outside the Delaney Hall detention center while demonstrating near the entrance gates, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Newark. The confrontations during this week began with a stop there by Gov. Mikie Sherrill, U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., and Democratic New Jersey members of Congress on Memorial Day. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

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