More credit card skimmers found — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

Protesters hold signs at an encampment at Rutgers-Newark Protesters hold signs at an encampment at Rutgers-Newark (@newarksolidarity) loading...

Rutgers University would lose state funding if it divests in Israel, under proposed legislation.

State Sen. Robert Singer and Assemblyman Sean Kean, both Republicans in Ocean County, are proposing a package of legislation that would discourage anti-Semitic policies by state-affiliated organizations.

Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway brought a pro-Palestinian encampment to an end by agreeing to eight of the 10 demands brought by Students for Palestinian Justice. Demands to divest from Israel are subject to a review process that Holloway said is underway. Holloway said a demand to end the university's partnership with Tel Aviv relationship will not be met.

Election 2020 Trump AP loading...

WILDWOOD — If you're headed to Donald Trump's Make America Great Again rally Saturday leave your fireworks, drums and umbrellas at home and be sure to pack your proverbial patience.

Security will be tight and the weather will be okay for the event. New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said it will be a cool day with a mix of sun and clouds. With ocean temperatures in the 50s it will be chilly on the beach.

Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

If you used a credit or debit card to purchase gas at a Lakehurst gas station you should check your credit card statements.

An investigation by the Ocean County Department of Consumer Affairs has revealed a gas station employee was stealing credit car information from customers.

Police say Sukhchain Singh, of Brooklyn, was taking photos of credit cards, and then using that data to make illegal purchases.

NJ ex-postal worker accused of burglaries, stealing mail (Canva) NJ ex-postal worker accused of burglaries, stealing mail (Canva) loading...

A 29-year-old ex-postal worker from New Jersey has been accused of repeatedly breaking into U.S. post offices and stealing other people’s mail.

Zyeama Johnson, of Jersey City, was charged with six counts of burglary of a post office.

Johnson was initially arrested in February 2023, as she was coming out of a Hudson County post office she had broken into, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

New Jersey's Shore towns have been warning for years about the dangers of digging deep holes at the beach, but one town is now outright banning the activity.

No one has been hurt or killed from a sand collapse in Sea Girt and the Monmouth County town would like to keep it that way.

A new local ordinance states that holes in the sand may be no deeper than 12-inches or above the knees of the shortest person in a group, whichever is shallowest.

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.