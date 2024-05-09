🚨 Gas station attendant charged with stealing credit card info

🚨 The total number of victims is unknown

🚨 Arrest was the result of a state investigation

If you used a credit or debit card to purchase gas at a Lakehurst gas station you should check your credit card statements.

An investigation by the Ocean County Department of Consumer Affairs has revealed a gas station employee was stealing credit car information from customers.

Police say Sukhchain Singh, of Brooklyn, was taking photos of credit cards, and then using that data to make illegal purchases.

Singh worked as an attendant at the Fuel 4 gas station on Route 70 in Lakehurst.

Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration

How long was this going on?

The first instance was reported in August 2023 when Lakehurst Police received a report from a person believing they had been the victim of a skimming device.

Investigators have determined no skimmer was used on the gas pumps, and allege Singh simply took photos of the cards and the security numbers on the back to make thousands of dollars in purchases.

The last incident was reported in April of this year.

Police have identified at least five victims, but believe there may be more.

It was determined no skimming device was involved.

Google/Sowaran Singh

The owners of the gas station found out

Singh was fired from his job when the owners of Fuel 4 found out about his alleged theft.

The owners then agreed to cooperate with police in order to effect his arrest. They called Singh and offered him his old job back.

However, Singh arrived at the station, he was met by police. He was arrested without incident.

For now, he is facing five counts of fraud and faces up to $50,000 in fines if convicted on those complaints.

There may be more victims

If you purchased gas at the Fuel 4 gas station on Route 70 in Lakehurst between August, 2023, and April, 2024, you are urged to check your credit card statement for erroneous purchases.

If you suspect you have been the victim of fraud, you are urged to call Officer Hernandez of the Lakehurst Police Department at 732- 657-7811 or Investigator Anthony Fontana of the Ocean County Department of Consumer Affairs at 732- 929-2105.

