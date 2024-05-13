Krispy Kreme is coming back to the Jersey Shore

🍩 The original glazed doughnut returns to the Jersey Shore

🍩 Krispy Kreme hasn't been in Ocean County since 2005

🍩 A new store is opening in Lakewood

New Jersey loves doughnuts.

A beloved brand is coming back to the Jersey Shore to feed that need.

While there are many franchises and great locally owned doughnut shops across the Garden State, there is just something about the warm, sweet flavor of a Krispy Kreme doughnut.

In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida.(Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) loading...

They bill themselves as the home of the Original Glazed Doughnut, and while the origin can be debated, the deliciousness cannot.

Krispy Kreme has been expanding the number of locations in New Jersey in recent months.

Where is the new Krispy Kreme store?

It will be located at the Town & Country Shopping Center at 1900 Route 70 in Lakewood.

A spokesman told the Asbury Park Press a former McDonald's restaurant in the shopping center will be transformed into what is known as a 'Factory Store."

That is where they make the Original Glazed and features a 'glaze waterfall,' where the fresh doughnuts are sent for their classic glazed coating.

Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Unfortunately, the new store will not be ready in time for Summer. The company said in a statement, "We are honored and humbled to announce the Grand Opening of a Krispy Kreme Factory in Lakewood NJ this upcoming Fall 2024."

Where are the other Krispy Kreme stores in New Jersey?

Krispy Kreme operates stores in Collingswood, Paramus, Springfield, East Rutherford and Jersey City.

There had been a franchise in Brick, but that location closed in 2005.

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme loading...

Krispy Kreme has also announced a partnership with McDonald's. By the end of the year, Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available in select locations and all McDonald's restaurants by the end of 2026.

LOOK: NJ Shore in potential jeopardy after enormous beachfront reduction It's an enormous warning for New Jersey when it comes to coastal communities. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The best supermarkets in New Jersey These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).

21 more of the most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore (SOUTH) Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom