A delicious coffee and doughnut marriage is coming to NJ

Coffee and doughnuts. It’s a sweet combination that’s been in existence for more than 90 years.

Fun fact: The pairing of doughnuts and coffee became popular in the 1930s after actor Clark Gable did it in “It Happened One Night.” Urban legend also states that actress Mae Murray accidentally dunked her doughnuts in coffee. It became a mainstay around World War II as doughnut shops were one of the few businesses open after midnight and they would provide coffee and doughnuts to police officers.

Now, McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are teaming up for a national expansion to take coffee and doughnuts to the next level.

Customers will spot Krispy Kreme doughnuts in their local McDonald’s restaurants later this year as part of a phased market rollout across the country.

Nationwide, availability of the sweet treats at The Golden Arches is expected by the end of 2026.

According to McDonald’s, three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular flavored doughnuts (Original Glazed, Chocolate iced with sprinkles, and Chocolate iced Kreme filled) will be delivered fresh to the restaurants daily. They’ll be available individually, or in boxes of six, starting at breakfast and lasting throughout the day while supplies last.

A test at 160 McDonald’s restaurants in the Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky areas proved to be successful where consumer excitement and demand exceeded expectations.

“This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day. Our fans’ love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can’t wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald’s restaurants across the country,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

To celebrate, Krispy Kreme will give one free Original Glazed Doughnut to all guests who visit U.S. Krispy Kreme shops today, Tuesday, March 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There are five Krispy Kreme locations in New Jersey—Collingswood, East Rutherford, Jersey City, Paramus, and Springfield.

Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s said they will provide more details regarding the nationwide rollout in the coming months.

