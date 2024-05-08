Don’t do this with your cell phone — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

WOODBRIDGE — Two head engineers of an oil tanker flying under the flag of Greece have admitted to dumping oily waste into the waters off the New Jersey coast and trying to cover it up.

The Kriti Ruby, a 30,000-ton oil tanker owned by a Greek shipping company, discharged oily waste while near a petroleum terminal in Sewaren on Sept. 14, 2022.

It was no accident; the vessel's chief engineer Konstantinos Atsalis, 57, directed the crew to discharge the waste, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey.

Passengers are being told to prepare for huge delays getting through security screening lines at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Technology upgrades will force the closure of TSA checkpoints ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

Travelers are being told to arrive three-hours ahead of your boarding time.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP – ExxonMobil has announced that it will condense its operations and close up a research center in Hunterdon County, sending hundreds of jobs out of state.

Clinton has been home to ExxonMobil’s Research and Engineering Technology Center, involving over 400 labs, 850 offices and “92 pilot plants,” according to the company website.

A majority of up to 600 employees in NJ would be offered roles at the company’s existing headquarters in Houston, Texas, Bloomberg reported.

Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway remains confident of his handling of the pro-Palestinian encampment at Rutgers despite detractors characterizing the university as caving into the demonstrator's demands.

At Princeton University, meanwhile, pro-Palestine protesters remain frustrated with the Ivy League school's response.

During a special meeting of the Rutgers University Board of Governors on Monday, Holloway said he has received “thousands” of emails on the agreement, which he said allowed the school to maintain a “safe and controlled environment” that protected students and allowed final exams to proceed.

“Juice jacking.” No, it’s not a trendy cleanse among the gym-loving crowd.

It’s a snappy term for hackers loading malware onto public USB charging stations — which could then force access to a user’s electronic devices while they are being charged.

Such public charging ports are often installed as a convenience at airports and hotels — even in shopping malls.

