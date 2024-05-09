Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A 71-year-old man has been accused of ripping off at least two dozen grieving victims for thousands of dollars over a three-year span.

Jiolio “Joe” Cincotti, of the Mays Landing section, has been charged with numerous counts of theft by deception, in connection with allegations from between October 2020 and October 2023.

VERONA — After an absolute tragedy, community members near and far have donated to support the family of a Verona grandfather and infant, both killed by a falling tree.

Boris Gasin, 61, and his six-month-old grandson, Micah, were laying in a backyard hammock when a tree uprooted and fell onto them, according to one of two GoFundMe campaigns supporting the grief-stunned family.

EAST BRUNSWICK — A fight prompted a lockdown at one of New Jersey's largest high schools Wednesday morning.

Police Lt. Jason Fama told New Jersey 101.5 that a fight involving "multiple students" was reported around 9:30 a.m. at the school on Cranbury Road.

Before police arrived, the fight broke up into several other altercations throughout the school.

WILDWOOD — If you're headed to Donald Trump's Make America Great Again rally Saturday leave your fireworks, drums and umbrellas at home and be sure to pack your proverbial patience.

Here is everything you need to know about the rally this weekend.

Members of the New Jersey Legislature are technically part-time state employees.

Lawmakers gather regularly for committee meetings and voting sessions from January through June then typically take the summer off. They also don't usually meet leading up to the November elections.

Due to their part-time status, the official state website says "most legislators also hold other employment."

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.