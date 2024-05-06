ATLANTIC CITY — A 54-year-old city resident tried to barricade himself inside an apartment after police discovered that he had attacked his ex and locked her in a crawl space, according to officials.

Gary Lockel has been arrested and charged with criminal restraint, terroristic threats, simple assault, obstruction of justice, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to police, patrol officers responded on Friday afternoon to a property along Absecon Blvd. (Route 30) in reference to a woman being held against her will.

The 911 caller said that a woman had been forced into a crawl space by Lockel and was not allowed out.

Police say Lockel refused orders from police to exit the apartment, and negotiations were unsuccessful.

Eventually, fearing for the safety of the woman, officers entered the apartment and arrested Lockel without incident.

The victim was treated on scene for minor injuries, police said.

An investigation determined that Lockel and the victim had previously dated. According to police, Lockel threw an object at the women, striking her in the face, and threatened to kill her.

Anyone with information related to this case is being asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766.

