Top Trump Advisor joins Spadea on morning show ahead of NJ rally

Jason Miller is a Senior Advisor to President Trump’s 2024 campaign and one of the closest senior staff members to the 45th President. Jason has been with President Trump from the start, also serving in senior roles in 2016 and in 2020.

You’ve seen him on TV defending the president, never backing down from the agenda-driven far Left hosts on cable news. I'm honored to have him on the show.

Presidential Hopefuls Square Off In First GOP Debate Getty Images loading...

Here's a look at the questions I asked Jason during our conversation. You can listen to his answers here:

"Jason, the media has vilified President Trump from day 1, which is really old news at this point. But now we have members of the criminal justice system continuing personal attacks and baseless accusations that are clearly interfering in his presidential campaign."

Donald Trump, Reince Priebus, Jason Miller, Boris Epshteyn, Michael Flynn AP loading...

"How do you and President Trump handle this on a daily basis?"

Jason Miller AP loading...

"During President Trump’s time in office, the world was a safer place. Countries from around the globe respected the United States and our military. Now, thanks to the failures of Joe Biden, we've seen an explosion in violence across the globe with bad actors starting and continuing wars with American money and Israel dragged into a now seven-month conflict to defend their very existence. The threat of a nuclear Iran is very real again. How much of the damage done by the Biden Administration can be undone and how quickly if and when Donald Trump returns to the White House?"

Donald Trump Holds New Hampshire Primary Night Event In Nashua, New Hampshire Getty Images loading...

"A few months ago, my wife Jodi and I and members of our team went to the Southern border. It's a disaster, overrun by millions of illegals, criminals, cartel human traffickers, and military-aged men from China, Africa, and the Middle East. Despite this Biden apologists say there's no problem and there are even Republicans who favor giving out licenses to illegals including the last GOP nominee for governor in Jersey, which we know is making the crisis worse. How important is it for Republicans, especially in Blue states like New Jersey, to stand with President Trump and his tough border policies?"

F1 Grand Prix of Miami Getty Images loading...

States with best and worst lifetime tax burden Here's a look at U.S. states with the lowest lifetime tax burden and the highest, as analyzed by Self Financial — and just where New Jersey ranks, nationwide. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈