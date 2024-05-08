‘The other’ former Ambassador to Germany joined Spadea

You know, you see a lot of guys on cable news pretending to know what’s going on around the world and what it takes to keep our country safe, our next guest actually did it.

Joining me now is Ric Grenell. Under President Trump, Ric was the Ambassador to Germany and later became the Acting Director of National Intelligence. Ric was a trusted advisor to President Trump then, and he’s a trusted advisor to President Trump now.

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally For Nevada GOP Candidates Getty Images loading...

It was an honor to have the other former Ambassador to Germany on the show. Here's a recap of the questions I asked him and you can listen to his answers here:

Mister Ambassador, welcome to NJ 101.5.

Ambassador, we had Jason Miller on yesterday and we talked about the importance of America’s standing on the world stage. You have relationships with leaders around the globe. Do people around the world see what we see? When Donald Trump was president, we had a strong, tough, decisive leader actually in charge and now we have a shell of a man who is led around by the extremists in his party. How does the strength of our president impact diplomacy and how America is viewed by other world leaders?

Joe Biden AP loading...

A few weeks ago, my wife Jodi and I took our team to the southern border to see the mess Joe Biden has caused. We learned first-hand from the guys on the ground that single, military-age men are flooding across the border, most from China and many from the Middle East and Africa. You were the Acting Director of National Intelligence, you know more than anyone about how all of this impacts our national security. Is this an invasion?

Bill Spadea and the Common Sense Club at the southern border Bill Spadea and the Common Sense Club at the southern border loading...

You're a California guy, our son is a student in San Diego, but we're hoping to get him back to Jersey at some point. The problem is our governor, Phil Murphy, has repeated that he wants to make New Jersey the "California of the East." He's not talking about the weather. If you look at Murphy’s poll numbers, most New Jerseyans think he’s gone way too far with his radical leftwing policies. And a recent Emerson College poll showed President Trump running only 5 points behind Biden in Jersey. It's encouraging for those of us who have been with 45 since the 2016 primary. Can he win Blue New Jersey?

President Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Wildwood, New Jersey Getty Images loading...

