Spadea backstage with President Trump in Wildwood, NJ

What an incredible day in Wildwood welcoming the 45th and soon-to-be 47th President of the United States.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) loading...

Jodi and I were honored to be invited backstage by President Trump when he called me to record an interview for the morning show. If you missed that conversation, click HERE!

Wildwood felt like it was the peak of summer with crowds on the streets, boardwalk, and of course, the beach.

Bill Spadea at the Trump rally Bill Spadea at the Trump rally loading...

Our day started at the Original Hot Spot Pizza on the boardwalk where we set up our live podcast "Common Ground" broadcast.

The boardwalk was packed six hours before the President's speech with many camping out 36 hours in advance.

Congratulations to Congressman Jeff Van Drew and his team for setting the stage to have the President come to Wildwood and for hosting a near-flawless event. The lines were orderly and security was efficient and flowed seamlessly.

After the broadcast, Jodi and I made our way to the stage area to wait for security to bring us back to see the President.

SEE ALSO: Bill Spadea live from the Trump rally in Wildwood

Jodi and Bill Spadea at the Trump rally Jodi and Bill Spadea at the Trump rally loading...

The crowd was excited and positive, eager to give the president a true Jersey welcome.

Backstage it was great to spend some time with Congressman Van Drew, Congressman Chris Smith, and Congresswoman Nicole Maliotakis from New York. Jersey Joe Piscopo also joined us.

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, Bill Spadea, Joe Piscopo, Congresswomen Nicole Maliotakis, Congressman Chris Smith Congressman Jeff Van Drew, Bill Spadea, Joe Piscopo, Congresswomen Nicole Maliotakis, Congressman Chris Smith loading...

It was great to see everyone and enjoy the energy that is flowing through New Jersey Republicans as President Trump's campaign is going to make a focused and deliberate effort to win the Garden State.

President Trump reiterated to me backstage that he is looking forward to joining me on air "many, many more times". He was also charming and friendly complementing Jodi and busting my chops about the show.

Jodi Spadea, President Trump, Bill Spadea (Photo Courtesy of Trump Campaign) Jodi Spadea, President Trump, Bill Spadea (Photo Courtesy of Trump Campaign) loading...

We are looking forward to doing our part to help return Donald Trump to the White House and make New Jersey competitive. It's now in the realm of possibility that we can win New Jersey and get NJ set up for many, many more victories.

States with best and worst lifetime tax burden Here's a look at U.S. states with the lowest lifetime tax burden and the highest, as analyzed by Self Financial — and just where New Jersey ranks, nationwide. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈