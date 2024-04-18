President Trump making New Jersey competitive again

Thanks to our friend Congressman Jeff Van Drew, Number 45 will be back at the Jersey Shore. Congressman Van Drew is focused on winning New Jersey for the former president as he pursues another term in the White House.

President Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Wildwood, New Jersey

The last rally in Wildwood was a huge success with thousands of fans attending and gathering outside the venue.

President Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Wildwood, New Jersey

Given some recent polling where the former president is only 5-7 points behind Joe Biden, there is no doubt that Jersey is in play.

According to a recent Emerson poll, reported by Five-Thirty-Eight, Trump is nearly within the margin of error. This means a few key things for New Jerseyans.

First of all, with the Trump campaign poised to deliver resources to New Jersey, it will force the Democrats to spend money in a state that they should be able to take for granted if recent history is any guide.

It also has a huge impact on the New Jersey governor's race in 2025.

On the Republican side, both current candidates have a history of anti-Trump rhetoric with Jon Bramnick saying he refuses to vote for Trump as the GOP nominee in November

State Of The State New Jersey

and two-time loser Jack Ciatterelli having called Trump a Charlatan and not fit to be President. Of course, Jack is so desperate to win that he's shown he'll say anything, including a recent endorsement of President Trump (after Trump as the only candidate left standing of course).

Jack Ciattarelli

With that kind of weak, cowardly, out-of-touch politicking, it's an opportunity for Democrats, unless the GOP nominates someone who actually supports Trump and at the same time appeals to independents and moderate Democrats.

On the Democrat side, they have to be careful as the radical policies of Phil Murphy have created a desire for change. Rising car thefts, home invasions, unsustainable and unaffordable exclusive push for so-called green energy, and illegals draining local resources have made many democrats uneasy with the current field of left-wing radicals and has-beens.

So, keep your eyes on the former president and the pathway through New Jersey. He doesn't have to win to draw Democratic spending and change the dynamics in New Jersey making it much more purple than blue.

President Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Wildwood, New Jersey

Congressman Van Drew also updated us on the impact of the Iranian involvement in the Israeli/Gaza conflict and the hugely successful defensive move by Israel knocking nearly all Iranian drones and missiles out of the air.

Van Drew also warned about the dangers of the warrantless searches and surveillance that Congress voted to allow.

You can listen to our conversation here:

Stay tuned for the Trump rally scheduled for Saturday, May 11. We'll have updates on parking, attendance, where to go to secure your access, and how you can get the best experience ever when President Trump hits the Jersey Shore.

