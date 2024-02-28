Congressman Van Drew leading the effort for Trump campaign in NJ

Get ready for the battle, New Jersey. Former President Donald Trump is not leaving anything on the table. He's focused on fighting to win back the White House and he's got blue states like New Jersey on the list of places to fight.

The plan is solid as New Jersey Republicans have often been left out of a national conversation. The more that the GOP presidential nominee targets and spends money in Jersey, the better the climate is for local campaigns and candidates.

Remember, it's all about Republican turnout and crossover voting from Unaffiliated and Democratic voters. Many Democrats are disgusted with their own party's overreach. The more the majority Democrats in Trenton come after parents and kids and ignore the plight of small businesses, law enforcement, and local leaders struggling with crime fueled by bail reform and illegal migrants, the more average Democrats and Unaffiliated voters will look to Republicans for an answer.

But it's critical to have the right Republicans.

The retreads from the past decade and a half won't cut it. Former and current legislators who pretend to understand the struggle of working and middle-class families are hoping that you forget that they are complicit in the problems we face today.

Both current candidates for governor on the GOP side have publicly attacked President Trump. Yes, Jon Bramnick and Jack Ciatterelli both have a public history of attacking and disparaging the former president, while at the same time, I've been supportive and have promoted the president and his supporters in the Garden State.

Although I have offered some constructive criticism of some of President Trump's policy decisions and actions while in office, he's been on the show and I'm looking forward to supporting and voting for him a third time.

Congressman Jeff Van Drew is leading the effort for the Trump campaign in New Jersey and he joined me for an in-depth conversation on my Common Ground Podcast.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

