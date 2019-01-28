Standing up for President Trump in High School!

We've all heard about just how far Left our schools have moved over time. So many educators taking issue with kids standing up for Republicans and for a version of history that celebrates America instead of apologizes for the greatest nation on earth. I've seen it first hand as my kids went through the local public schools.

Recently, I had an opportunity to speak to a bright young man who attends Holmdel High School. We spoke on Chasing News and then of course I invited him on the morning show.

Boris Kizenko, who has a 4.0 grade point average and hundreds of hours of community service, was denied acceptance into the National Honors Society. He says it's because of his support for President Trump.

Given the Left lean of so many administrators and teachers these days, his story didn't surprise me at all. Whether or not his political affiliations factored in or not, this is one bright young man who clearly has his stuff together. Articulate, intelligent and composed.

We all know how difficult it is to stand up for what you believe amidst ridicule and scorn. And as a Trump-supporting young person can tell you, it's only getting more difficult.

So either way, Boris is a great representative for his generation. I won't be surprised if we see his name on a ballot someday. Go get 'em Boris!

