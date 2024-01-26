See inside NJ home designed by most famous American architect

One of four Frank Lloyd Wright-designed homes in New Jersey is for sale recently.

The house in Bernardsville was listed at $1.45 million and is the oldest and largest of the Wright-designed house in New Jersey. It sold in 2020 for 1.35 million.

NJ home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright

The home is built in the Usonian style, which was Wright’s version of American in his vision of the landscape of the US.

It is one story, L-shaped, and has three bedrooms and three full baths. It was built in 1940 and sits on a wooded lot; it has two fireplaces, an updated furnace, air conditioning, and roof.

Thomas Edison‘s daughter’s stunning New Jersey home is for sale

A look inside Gloria Gaynor's Green Brook home Gallery Credit: Bill Doyle