Moving out, NJ? Don’t forget to use these colors

So, have you been thinking of moving? It's certainly a hot topic in The Garden State, but not for the reasons most of us would want.

The number one reason? Affordability. Because that's New Jersey for you. That also means most who move out of their homes are planning to leave the state. Unfortunately, that's understandable.

But there are those who might be looking to stay and want to either downsize, upsize, or move to a different area of the state. Just remember, if you can make it work in Jersey, you can make it work almost anywhere.

Regardless of whether you're thinking of moving out of state or just relocating, there are a few things you can do now to help increase the odds of getting the most out of the sale. Sometimes, it all boils down to color.

White / grey paint / New Jersey Canva (Townsqaure Illustration loading...

White is out

I remember growing up my parents always liked white. It didn't matter what room it was, the mindset of that decision was that white went with everything. To an extent, that's true. And at one time, painting your interior walls white was thought to be most desirable to those looking for a new home.

Then, we went through our beige era. Where, instead of white walls, they were different shades of tan and beige. Again, it's what it was for the times.

Fast forward to 2024, and both of those options are no longer at the top of the list. Yes, they're neutrals, which are always a safe bet, but they don't have that same appeal that they once did for today's homebuyers.

Painting in New Jersey / paintbrush Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

The new #1 color

According to Zillow, it's dark gray. That color "is associated with higher offer prices than white in every room of the home." Yup, dark gray is apparently the go-to color for today's real estate market.

And that's almost for every room of the house. At least, the prime rooms, such as the living room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining room. Anywhere from dark gray to charcoal grey is the way to go (charcoal primarily for the kitchen).

And what you get for your home reflects those efforts. It's all about dark gray walls for the living room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining room.

Cans with color paint and paintbrush scanrail loading...

Shut the front door?

Or in this case, don't paint the front door gray. At least, not a mid-tone gray, because that, unlike the main rooms of the house, apparently may hurt the value of your home.

So if not gray, then what? Well, according to Zillow, a black door has actually been shown to yield more when selling a home. Mid-gray does the opposite.

As for wrong colors? According to Zillow, "Bright, eccentric colors may be fun, but having them appear in your listing photos may deter some buyers and potentially narrow the pool of interested parties in your home." With that said, there truly is no wrong color as long as wherever it's used makes sense for that space.

Painting in New Jersey / paintbrush TSM Illustration loading...

Stick with what's in

It doesn't matter what you like, it's how potential buyers can imagine themselves in the space you're about to part ways with. Much like how removing your family photos from the walls helps potential buyers imagine their families there, keeping the walls neutral is another way to help them make that decision as to whether they should buy, or move on.

That, and a fresh coat of paint can only help. Remember though, dark gray is the way to go. No more whites and no more beiges for the main rooms, unless it makes sense for the space.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.