Homeownership has become increasingly elusive for young couples in New Jersey. Saving up for only 10% down takes an average of nine years and 10 months. You can read the sad details on that depressing stat here.

Read More: Why New Jersey Home Prices Are Out Of Reach For Couples

Even once you scrimped and saved and clawed your way through the process of getting a home, you might find yourself struggling to meet the mortgage payment because of things you didn’t factor in.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

A report suggests New Jersey is the third worst in the nation for hidden housing costs.

It’s the stuff we’re not thinking about that bites us the most viciously. It’s not just the maintenance and repairs, although they can be bad enough. It’s also homeowner insurance that many people aren’t thinking about, or utilities, Wi-Fi bills, things like that.

Bankrate's Hidden Costs of Homeownership Study says that in New Jersey, these things all add up to nearly $30,000 a year more. The exact number is $29,751, and that’s truly shocking.

That’s what your entire mortgage might be in a less expensive state.

home sale rent expense high (Canva) loading...

"New Jersey homeowners spend just shy of $30,000 on annual homeownership costs — half of which is due to their property taxes, the highest in the nation," the study states. "Property taxes average $10,485 annually, more than double the national average of $4,316. New Jersey is also the fourth most expensive state in energy and utility costs, which total $5,885 annually."

In just one year, we moved up one full notch from fourth to third.

A year ago, New Jersey’s hidden homeownership costs were $25,573. $4,178 is an enormous increase for just one year.

Canva Canva loading...

The only states worse off in 2025 for hidden homeownership costs are No. 1 Hawaii, $34,573, and No. 2 California, $32,262. And no, that doesn’t make us feel any better.

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker

21 more of the most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore (SOUTH) Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

21 of the most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore (North) Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈