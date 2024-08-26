Rare, must-see listing: NJ alpaca farm for sale

(courtesy Meredith Exum, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

There is a unique Atlantic County real estate listing that definitely goes against virtually all New Jersey stereotypes.

A 22-acre property in Egg Harbor Township has been known for the past six years or so as Winding Creek Alpaca Farm.

(Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)
When it comes to NJ farmland, alpacas are a relatively new addition.

Alpacas, native to the mountains of South America, have only been privately owned across the U.S. since the 1980s.

They have grown in popularity in NJ over the past few decades.

As of August, there were over 5,000 alpacas registered across NJ, according to the Alpacas Owners Association.

The owners had a dream and saw it through, and now have put the must-see property on the market, according to real estate agent Meredith Exum.

As of late August, the asking price was $1.5 million — here's an inside look at the outstanding property.

Must-see NJ alpaca farm for sale

This 22-acre "oasis" for sale in New Jersey used to be Winding Creek Alpaca Farm. It's listed with real estate agent Meredith Exum.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

