NJ Shore in potential jeopardy after enormous property reduction

Sea level rise has been a topic over the past several years. But it's only recently since the alarm bells have begun to ring louder than ever.

Not just here in New Jersey, but pretty much anywhere around the world. And regardless of the reasons behind the rising waters, one thing is for sure... it's happening.

Now before we go any further into it, this article is not about the science behind rising sea levels or warming temperatures. It is, however, about an actual event that took place just north of The Garden State that we need to pay close attention to.

And it's something that will affect our wallets, especially for those who live or rent along the Jersey Shore. It's about an enormous beachfront reduction both financially, and physically.

Warming to blame?

In March 2024, it was reported that Ocean temperatures worldwide rose around 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit, leaving scientists baffled. The rise was so consistent over a 12 month period that it even caught experts off-guard.

According to NBC News, "Scientists don’t yet know precisely why sea surface temperatures have climbed so high," but it does show how fast things can change in a short period of time.

And that warming may be contributing to melting ice at the poles. That, in turn, may lead to rising water levels along the coast forcing million-dollar homes to sell for fractions of what they're worth due to increasing beach erosion.

Illustration of a house in danger after sea level rise due to warming ocean temperatures Canva loading...

For now, The Jersey Shore doesn't seem to be in this situation when it comes to our beachfront homes. But in the near future, you never know.

