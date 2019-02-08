What are you doing for your sweetie on Valentine’s Day? Skip the chocolate hearts, gas station roses, and cheesy balloons. If you really want to make the night special, make your valentine dinner!

In this week’s Foodie Friday video, my K9 sous chef, Henry, and I will show you how to make a delicious and elegant meal for less than the cost of a good bottle of wine. I call it my "Sweetheart Surf and Turf." Simple and delicious, this meal will impress with bold flavors and great plate appeal.

Your shopping list is below. Watch the video for how to put it all together.

Shopping List:

2 NY Strip steaks, cut ½ to ¾ inches thick

4-6 extra-jumbo shrimp

6-10 baby potatoes

3 Tbsp. fresh rosemary (finely chopped)

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

Olive oil

Eric Scott is Vice President, Senior Political Director and Director of Special Projects for New Jersey 101.5. He anchors "New Jersey's First News" and weekday morning newscasts from 5 to 10 a.m., in addition to hosting a bimonthly Town Hall series.

