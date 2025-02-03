Did you know that one of the most widely used foods in kitchens everywhere was invented in New Jersey? It's almost a necessity for many of the dishes we consume.

Not only that, but this particular item also has one other major perk. It doesn't expire.

It also joins a wide list of food items that either don't expire, or have a very long shelf life that you'll also find in New Jersey stores.

Here's a look at a few of those items, including the one that was invented right here in the Garden State.

A NJ-invented item

It's amazing how many non-perishable items might be in your kitchen right now that you never even thought about. And as mentioned earlier, a majority of these items are manufactured right here in New Jersey.

Take cornstarch, for example. How many people out there use cornstarch in the foods they make? It's pretty much a necessity for every kitchen, and it's one you may have used not too long ago.

Not only does cornstarch not expire, but New Jersey is the birthplace of this very important kitchen staple.

A New Jersey invention

The creation of cornstarch dates back to the early 1840s. Thomas Kingsford, who owned a factory in Bergen, NJ, developed the method that would be used to manufacture what has become a household item for every kitchen.

According to Serious Eats, Kingsford figured out how to isolate "cornstarch from corn kernels by using an existing process for extracting wheat starch."

Interestingly, the product was initially intended to be used for laundry. It wouldn't be until the 1850s when cornstarch started being used for cooking, which would become a kitchen staple for years to come.

