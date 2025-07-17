Anti-ICE protester also charged after NJ woman was charged with hitting him with car
🚨Giancarlo Pontecorvo approached 2 people during a protest against ICE
🚨Both incidents were captured on video
FAIRVIEW — A man who spat at two people during an anti-ICE protest was charged with two counts of assault.
Fairview police said Giancarlo Pontecorvo, 26, of Ridgefield, approached Linda Roglen, 62, of North Bergen, who pulled her SUV up to the intersection of Fairview and Anderson avenues as protesters in the Walk of Solidarity crossed the street in the crosswalk on July 12.
After an argument, Pontecorvo spat directly into Roglen's face, according to police.
Video of their encounter shows the SUV at first surrounded by protesters but then moving forward and striking his foot, knocking him to the ground.
Fer her part, Roglen was charged with four counts of assault by auto resulting in bodily injury, and with multiple motor vehicle violations, including careless driving, reckless driving, failure to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries, and failure to report a motor vehicle crash.
Not the only confrontation at protest
Pontecorvo earlier got into an argument with another protester on the sidewalk as he walked along Anderson Avenue. He spat into the protester's face and then left, according to police.
After reviewing the video of both incidents police charged Pontecorvo in both incidents.
