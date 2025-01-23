NJ man with violent past charged in attempted machete murder of neighbor

◼️ Man accused of attempted murder

◼️ Woman slashed with machete

◼️ Defendant has violent arrest record

FAIRVIEW — A 37-year-old Bergen County man has been accused of trying to kill his neighbor, slashing her in the head with a machete in their apartment building one morning this week.

Josue G. Corea, of Fairview, was charged with first-degree attempted murder within the hour after the jarring incident Tuesday at a building along Day Avenue.

He has been arrested multiple times for violence in recent years, including a road rage incident in which he pulled a knife on a victim last summer.

Tuesday machete attack

At 10:10 a.m., Fairview police responding to 911 calls found a 49-year-old female victim with a large cut to her head and wounds to her hands.

Surveillance video captured the attack in a common stairwell, according to the affidavit of probable cause in Corea’s arrest.

The victim was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit was notified as were neighboring police departments — and Corea was arrested around 10:45 a.m. by Cliffside Park police along River Road in Edgewater.

Corea was taken to Bergen County Jail, pending his first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court.

In addition to attempted murder, he was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, fourth-degree resisting arrest by flight and fourth-degree possession of a weapon.

Defendant has violent arrest record

On June 28, Secaucus police pulled over Corea along Paterson Plank Road after a report of his threatening another driver, Hudson County View reported.

The same report said a 7-inch fixed-blade knife was found in his car and Corea was charged with two weapons offenses.

In 2018, Corea was sentenced to four years probation on a previous illegal weapons charge, according to court records.

Several years earlier, in November 2012, Corea was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement. He ultimately pleaded guilty to a related drug charge and after spending 298 days in jail, was sentenced in 2014 to two years probation.

