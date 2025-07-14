Here are the top stories on NJ 101.5 for Monday, July 14, 2025

A 5 year old boy was found dead in his family's swimming pool on Saturday night in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office (PCPO) A 5 year old boy was found dead in his family's swimming pool on Saturday night in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office (PCPO) loading...

⬛ 5 year old found dead in family swimming pool; investigation continues

PATERSON — A 5 year old boy is dead after being found submerged in his family’s swimming pool in Paterson on Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The child found the child shortly before 10 p.m. completely submerged underwater in a pool at his house located in the area of Marshall and Mary Streets, witnesses said.

He was taken in a private car to Saint Joseph’s University where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available, the prosecutor’s officer informed.

Gov. Murphy (Governor Phil Murphy via Facebook) Gov. Murphy (Governor Phil Murphy via Facebook) loading...

⬛ Gov. Murphy subpoenaed over migrant garage comment

Gov. Murphy faces an investigation over a comment he made a few months ago that he was housing an unauthorized immigrant in an apartment over the garage of his Middletown home, according to the New York Times.

U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba is pursuing the investigation. In February, during a college forum, Murphy said he was prepared to house a woman whose immigration status was unclear, at his family’s home.

The FBI tried to interview at least four people in connection with those comments, the NY Times reported. Murphy has also been subpoenaed but not questioned. After Murphy made the comment, his office scrambled to clarify that no one ever lived in the garage.

Linda Roglen (Fairview PD) Linda Roglen (Fairview PD) loading...

⬛ NJ woman plows car through demonstrators, injuring several

FAIRVIEW — A North Bergen woman has been charged after hitting multiple people with her car on Saturday during an anti-ICE demonstration in Fairview, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

Authorities say a confrontation took place between a person and Linda Roglen as a group of demonstrators were crossing at the intersection of Fairview and Anderson Avenues, temporarily holding up traffic,

Participants then surrounded Roglen’s vehicle and as she attempted to drive through the intersection, she hit several people.

Most of the injuries were non-life threatening. One person, however, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Roglen was slapped with a slew of charges including four counts of assault by auto, careless driving, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident that cause injury.

Buy Now Pay Later could wreck your credit rating if payments are not made (Canva) Buy Now Pay Later could wreck your credit rating if payments are not made (Canva) loading...

Buy Now Pay Later. The loan program that allows customers to help break up purchases into installments, usually four, have become increasingly popular, particularly among young shoppers.

The program is interest free, too. Sounds great, right?

For some it is, but for most shoppers, it is not, said Paul Oster, president of Better Qualified in Eatontown.

“A lot of people are defaulting on these loans. Let’s face it. Most of the people that are using these loans already have poor credit. They’ve already maxed out on their credit cards. There’s a reason why they’re using a Buy Now Pay Later program,” Oster said.

As a result, Fico, the company that assigns credit scores, says starting this fall, it will incorporate BNPL purchases into its scoring formula, which, in turn, could damage many peoples’ credit scores, Oster said.

Some defaults are up 17% year-over-year. The market is about $46 billion in these plans and loans. The average loan is now over $700, he explained.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom