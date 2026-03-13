96-year-old New Jersey golf course torn up for new development
After close to 100 years of divots, putts, and drives, the Old Orchard Golf Course in Eatontown has closed with a new development scheduled for age-restricted housing, a Subaru dealership, 450,000 square feet of commercial space, and more than 35 acres preserved as open space.
Eatontown redevelopment plan moves forward
NJ.com reports that the Eatontown Borough Council passed a resolution in February 2026 that tied the residential portion of the project, allowing the developer to finalize that agreement. The council also approved a proposal for a new Subaru dealership next to the Motor Vehicle Inspection Station.
The Eatontown Planning Board approved the redevelopment site plans in 2024 that will allow 145 single-family homes for residents 55 years of age or older. The development also includes a clubhouse and a pool for the restricted-age residents.
Historic NJ golf course with deep local roots
Old Orchard Golf Club was an 18-hole golf club built on an old apple orchard and designed by famed architect Tilly Tillinghast. The golf club opened in 1929 and encompassed 136 acres.
While I do not play golf anymore, I used to, and I enjoyed that course. It was convenient, not in the best of shape, but you could not beat the proximity of the course to the Jersey Shore. We held charity events at the club, and we also had impromptu golf gatherings that included many New Jersey musicians.
Traffic concerns and environmental issues shaped proposal
Several proposals were in front of the Eatontown Planning Board that were turned down because of environmental concerns and the imposition that the plans had on the residents, including traffic concerns.
This newly adopted proposal addresses those concerns. I hate to see the old course go away, especially for more development that will increase traffic to already stressed and frequently congested highways 36 and 35.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.