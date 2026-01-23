🚨Two emaciated French bulldogs were found abandoned in Shark River Park

EATONTOWN — Two French bulldogs were found abandoned in the woods of Shark River Park in Monmouth County with one have a stomach full of glass.

The Monmouth County SPCA said Diamond and Sapphire were huddled together and looked like "skin and bones" when they were found by Monmouth County Park rangers. Wall police are leading the investigation.

"They're two really adorable dogs but they need a lot of care," Licitra told New Jersey 101.5.

Diamond had trouble walking and was sent for X-rays, which revealed she had a bellyful of glass shards that required immediate surgery. She remains under the observation of MCSPCA veterinarians who are cautiously optimistic that there is no lasting damage to her organs.

"They were starving or eating anything they could possibly eat. That's what we can surmise at this particular point, because we've seen in the past when dogs are ravenous and are so hungry they basically will eat anything just to try to survive," Licitra said.

Xray shows glass found in French bulldog Diamond's stomach Xray shows glass found in French bulldog Diamond's stomach (Monmouth County SPCA) loading...

MCSPCA fundraiser launched to help abused dogs recover

Sapphire is ready for adoption and applications are being accepted to help find just the right home

"They're a little bit of a handful. Our behavior team is working with them and just trying to find the exact right fit for them to go to," Licitra said.

The MCSPCA has created a special fundraiser to help with Sapphire and Diamond's care.

Anyone with information about how they wound up in the woods should contact the MCSPCA Law Enforcement Division at 732-440-1539.

