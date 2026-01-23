⚫ New Jersey TV legend Uncle Floyd Vivino dies at 74

⚫ His brother Jerry Vivino said he faced a health battle for the past two years

⚫ Floyd told NJ 101.5's Steve Trevelise in 2024 he suffered a stroke

Longtime New Jersey comedian and performer Uncle Floyd Vivino has died at the age of 74. As New Jersey 101.5 host Steve Trevelise writes, Floyd has lasting influence beyond New Jersey, including touching cultural luminaries like David Bowie and Robin Williams.

A cult-classic of New Jersey television

The Paterson native was the star of the Uncle Floyd Show from 1974 to 1998, which aired on Channels 60 and 68 and on NJ Public Television, adding to the show's "charm" with jokes and sketches that provided laughs for both adults and children.

The show was syndicated in its later years by NBC New York to 17 stations around the country, which got a taste of Jersey humor.

Floyd also appeared in many movies and TV shows, including "Law & Order," 'The Cosby Show," and the TV commercial for the Wild West City amusement park. His most famous appearance was with Robin Williams in the movie "Good Morning, Vietnam" where he played Eddie Kirk, a fellow DJ on Armed Forces Radio.

Stroke survivor kept making people laugh

His brother, Jerry Vivino, broke the news on his Facebook page that he died early Thursday evening from a health condition he'd had for nearly three years. A memorial celebration will take place after a private funeral.

"Rest in peace big brother. You will be missed, but always remembered by friends, family and your loving fans," Jerry said online.

In 2024, Uncle Floyd told New Jersey 101.5's Steve Trevelise in 2024 that he had suffered a stroke.

"I had two holes drilled in my head to relieve it," Floyd says. "And that usually cripples somebody. I came out of that OK. I've been doing okay with the nurses and things. I've been battling here. The worst part is not having any show to do," Floyd told Trevelise.

