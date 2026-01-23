We lost a true Jersey legend last night when Uncle Floyd passed away after a 2 and a half year battle with health issues. He was only 74.

I was lucky enough to become his friend over the many years we worked together. How could someone who made me laugh so hard make me cry just as hard? That's the mark of a truly great entertainer and a truly great man. That's exactly who Uncle Floyd was.

He was as deep as he was funny. He was way ahead of his time while, at the same time, grounded in the past. We would have great conversations about all kinds of subjects, especially comedy and baseball. Floyd loved his Yankees, and I would send him books about them after I interviewed the authors.

Floyd had so many great stories about everyone, past and present.

David Bowie wrote "Slip Away" about Uncle Floyd, and when he passed, Floyd called me on the radio to talk about him.

Floyd was in "Good Morning Vietnam" with Robin Williams and when he passed, Floyd again called me on the radio to talk about him.

I'll never forget the night I got to put on a show with both Uncle Floyd and Gilbert Gottfried and when Gilbert passed, Floyd once again called me on the radio.

I wish I could get him on one more time, but since I can't, I'll be cheered up by his famous on-stage close: "I used to work in Chicago in a department store, I used to work in Chicago, I did, but I don't anymore..."

Salute, Uncle Floyd! Thanks for the laughs. Thanks for everything!