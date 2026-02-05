🚨A burst pipe flooded the MESH Cafe on Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair

🚨 Montclair Emergency Services for Hope is scrambling to find a temporary space

🚨 MESH is asking houses of worship to help host meal prep

MONTCLAIR — A charity that provides emergency services to those in need is looking for help after a pipe burst and flooded its office.

Joe Granger, the executive director of Montclair Emergency Services for Hope, told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that what he described as Niagara Falls came pouring through the ceiling of the MESH Cafe on Bloomfield Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The group is trying to find a temporary space to continue meal services and looking for donations to continue its overnight Winter Respite program.

"We also ask our community to spread the word: if you’re connected to a church, synagogue, mosque, or other house of worship with a dining hall, please speak with your ministry leaders about the possibility of hosting our meal service temporarily," the group wrote on its Facebook page.

How to help keep MESH programs going

Monetary donations can be made at WeAreMESH.org/donate. The group also has a fundraiser called “The Hearts in Action for Our Neighbors Celebration” on Feb. 12.

MESH provides meals and offers a gathering spot in the former Office restaurant. The space was donated by the building's owner. Board president Ankur Jetley told Montclair Local that they have to leave the property by June as the owner is selling the property.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom