NEWARK — An Essex County man was sentenced to life in prison, plus 60 years, for a 2023 crowd shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday.

On Oct. 10, 2025, a jury found Antuane Gregory, 46, of Newark, guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of second-degree aggravated assault, and weapons offenses.

Prosecutors say argument escalated into gunfire on Leslie Street

Gregory started a verbal argument on April 15, 2023, in the 400 block of Leslie Street in Newark.

During that fight, Gregory pulled out a handgun and opened fire on a group of five people.

One of those victims, Corey Beasley, 43, of Newark, was killed after being struck four times — once in the back, once in his right leg, and twice in the left leg.

Victims describe chaos as bullets struck residential block

Three other victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds but survived. A fifth person was shot at but was not struck.

Gregory was sentenced to life in prison, plus six more decades. Under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act, Gregory must serve 85% of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

“This lengthy sentence delivers justice for the victim’s family and the four additional victims. It also makes it clear that this kind of reckless, callous violence will not be tolerated in our communities,” said Assistant Prosecutor Meredith Mona.

Prior murder conviction factored into life sentence

This is not Gregory’s first brush with the law.

He was charged with murder and other offenses in June 2002. He pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and was sentenced to 13 years in prison. His record also dates back to 2000 when he was charged with cocaine distribution, weapons offenses, and resisting arrest.

