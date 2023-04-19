Killer again charged with murder for NJ fatal quadruple shooting

🔵 An Irvington man is charged with murder for a quadruple shooting

🔵 One man was killed in the shooting, three others injured

🔵 The suspect has an extensive criminal record including a plea for manslaughter

NEWARK — An Irvington man who spent more than a decade in prison for a killing over 20 years is again charged with murder for a quadruple shooting that left one man dead.

Antuane Gregory, 42, is charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, and firearms offenses, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced Wednesday. Gregory's arrest comes after a shooting in Newark on Saturday.

Authorities said that shortly after 7:30 p.m., four people were shot near a liquor store at the corner of Leslie Street and Chancellor Avenue. A fifth person was also in the line of fire but was not injured, ECPO spokesman Robert Florida told New Jersey 101.5 The four victims were rushed to University Hospital by first responders.

Corey Beasley, 43, of Newark was pronounced dead a half hour after the shooting. Stephens confirmed that the other three victims survived the shooting and are in stable condition.

This is not the first time Gregory has been charged with murder.

Gregory was charged with murder and other offenses in June 2002. He pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and was sentenced to 13 years in state prison.

His record dating back to 2000 also shows charges including cocaine distribution, weapons offenses, and resisting arrest.

