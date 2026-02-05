🔹 NJ’s Stay NJ property tax rebates begin mailing to approved recipients starting Feb. 9, 2026.

🔹 You can check your benefit status online or by phone; contact NJ Division of Taxation for missing payments.

🔹 A new PAS-1 combined application is open now for next year, but future payouts hinge on state budget negotiations.

Stay NJ Checks Start Mailing Next Week

TRENTON — New Jersey officials confirmed that the first Stay NJ property tax rebate checks for eligible homeowners will begin arriving in mailboxes Feb. 9, 2026, with paper checks sent to approved applicants who filed the PAS-1 combined property tax relief application last year. ALL eligible homeowners will receive a check in the mail, there is no direct deposit for this program.

Stay NJ reimburses qualifying seniors and disabled homeowners for a portion of their property tax bill.

Treasury officials said additional Stay NJ payments will follow quarterly throughout 2026 as part of the program’s phased rollout.

How to Check Your Stay NJ Benefits and What to Do If You Don’t Receive a Payment

Homeowners can check the status of their Stay NJ, ANCHOR, or Senior Freeze benefits by visiting the New Jersey Division of Taxation’s official “Check My Tax Refund Status” online tool or by calling the Division’s hotline.

If you believe you’re entitled to a payment but haven’t received it, double-check your application status online, confirm that your address on file is correct, and contact the Division directly. In some cases, additional verification or documentation may be needed to process delayed payments.

Combined Benefit Application Now Open for Next Year’s Benefits

The PAS-1 combined application is open now at propertytaxrelief.nj.gov, allowing seniors, disabled homeowners and the owners of mobile homes to apply for Stay NJ, Senior Freeze, and ANCHOR property tax benefits with one streamlined form. Paper booklets will begin mailing soon for tens of thousands of households, and online filing remains available.

Applications are being accepted through Nov. 2, 2026, and benefit amounts will be calculated later this year with payments expected to begin in 2027. However, future Stay NJ rebates — like all property tax relief payouts — remain contingent on approval in the state budget, with lawmakers continuing negotiations on funding levels.

It is unlikely that Gov. Mikie Sherril will seek to scale back on property tax relief payment in her first budget. She is scheduled to deliver her budget proposal in an address to the legislature on March 10.

Even though New Jersey is facing a multi-billion-dollar budget deficit, nearly $6 billion dollars in surplus funds could help Sherrill deal with any shortfall in the short term.

