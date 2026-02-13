It is tough being single. I am single and I have been on so many blind dates I should get a free dog!

Of course, your looks, personality, interests, career and where you live play a better chance in finding a romantic partner. If you live in your parents’ basement, you'd better have a great personality and movie star looks.

Money can cause major stress when dating begins

The stress of money and income results in the demise of most relationships and the tension is usually evident on the first date. In states with a lower cost of living your paycheck can go a little further, allowing for more budget-conscious and frequent dates. Unfortunately, and I hate to say it, lack of money, which invariably results in stress, is identified soon into the first date or soon after.

According to a new study from WalletHub, dating is also a numbers game, and living in a state with a larger share of single adults can of course, significantly boost your odds of finding the right person.

Here is how the most dating-friendly environments were determined to rank each state

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 29 key metrics, including the share of single adults to the unemployment rate of single adults to restaurants per capita. They also looked at dating opportunities rankings, economic ranks, romance, and fun rankings.

Here is how New Jersey ranks for singles

I was surprised to see that New Jersey only ranks 13th best in the country for singles. I thought New Jersey would be a little higher. New Jersey had an overall score of 54.6 which reflects a 14 ranking in the country for dating opportunities, an economics ranking of 22 and a romance and fun ranking of 16th in the country.

I can understand the 14th rank for dating opportunities, I would have thought the 22nd ranking for dating economics would have been a little higher as everything here in New Jersey is a little expensive.

The 16th for romance and fun is too low. There are great restaurants and bars here in New Jersey all within proximity to where we live. I have been up and down the state and there are outstanding restaurants and very cool bars from Mahwah to Cape May. Add in the music and theatre venues, the museums, points of interest and, most importantly, the great Jersey Shore and the romance and fun options here in New Jersey are abound certainly warranting a higher ranking than 16.

Florida ranked No. 1 in the country for the best state for singles because of the substantial number of attractions. There are also many singles actively looking in the Sunshine State. They generate a considerable number of searches for dating apps and dating services on Google.

Dating is tough out there. The need to be more creative with your budget, dating destinations and location considerations all play into a good head start in finding another wonderful single here in New Jersey. Good luck.

