Much like his Footballer superstar character, Roy Kent, on Apple TV’s ‘Ted Lasso,’ Brett Goldstein is “here, he’s there, he’s every-f***ing-where.”

(If you know, you know)

The good news for us is that one of the places he’ll be is right here in the Garden State.

Brett Goldstein Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP loading...

Brett Goldstein’s comedy tour is coming to New Jersey

The Wellmont Theater just announced on their social media that the comedian will be performing his newest stand-up act in Montclair next month.

While he’s mostly known for his two-time Emmy-winning role on ‘Ted Lasso,’ Goldstein is currently playing a supporting role in the third season of ‘Shrinking,’ a show he co-created with actor and writer Jason Segel and ‘Scrubs’ creator Bill Lawrence.

If you haven’t checked out the show, I strongly recommend that you don’t sleep on it. Great performances all around!

The comedian, actor, and Muppet enthusiast is bringing his stand-up tour to New Jersey in March, 2026. “Brett Goldstein: Sex, Death & Small Talk” will be performed at The Wellmont Theater.

It should be noted that the performance is for audience members 15 years of age and up. Sorry, kids, but if you’re familiar with the language of Roy Kent, you’d know this isn’t for you.

The comedy show will take place on Saturday, March 14. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a showtime of 7 p.m.

Brett Goldstein Phil McCarten/Invision/AP loading...

The Wellmont Theater is located at 5 Seymour Street in Montclair, NJ.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. You can find more information on TicketMaster’s website.

