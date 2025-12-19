NJ Transit trains collide in Montclair, sending commuters to hospitals

Bay Street Station, Montclair (Google Maps)

MONTCLAIR — A collision between two NJ Transit commuter trains left several people injured on Friday evening, according to published reports.

NJ Transit said the trains made contact at 6:47 p.m. near the Bay Street station of the Montclair-Boonton Line. At least one of the trains derailed.

The commuter rail agency called it a "minor derailment."

Video shared by a user on X shows both trains back-to-back on the line, with the wheels of a train car off the rails.

Officials said as many as 17 people suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Photos published by Montclair Local show an ambulance taking an injured person from the scene.

Montclair-Boonton Line rail service is suspended in both directions with NJ Transit crosshonoring rail tickets on their buses.

"Our primary focus during this incident is the safety of our passengers, our employees and our first responders," NJ Transit said at 9:30 p.m.

A Montclair councilman was quoted by NorthJersey.com as saying this was the second derailment recently at this location.

