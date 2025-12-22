🚨Two 20-year-old Newark men were killed inside a recording studio

NEWARK — A double fatal shooting at a recording studio was likely part of an act of self-defense.

Four people were shot near the studios of Platinum Sound NJ on Clinton Avenue in Newark during the evening of Dec. 10. Namir Bynum was pronounced dead at the studio. Osayuwamen Iyamu later died at University Hospital. Both are 20-year-old men from Newark.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stevens said video showed Naim Andrews, 20, and Iyamu attack Bynum at the studio. Andrews shot Bynum, who then fired back in self-defense, fatally striking Iyamu and injuring Andrews, according to Stevens. A fourth person was also injured in the shooting but was released the same night. Andrews was still hospitalized at University Hospital.

Motive remains unclear

Andrews was charged with first-degree murder and related weapons offenses. Stevens did not disclose why Andrews and Iyamu attacked Bynum.

The studio told ABC 7 Eyewitness News the shooting was "a very misfortunate slimy situation" and said Andrews was not to blame.

