🚨Four people shot at a Newark recording studio

🚨Two victims were killed and two suffered non-critical injuries

🚨Investigators are considering it a targeted hit

NEWARK — Four people were shot Wednesday night, leaving two dead in the second shooting at a New Jersey recording studio in the past month.

Shots rang out around 8 p.m. near the studios of Platinum Sound NJ on Clinton Avenue near the border with Irvington, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stevens. Namir Bynum was pronounced dead at the studio. Osayuwamen Uyamu later died at University Hospital. Both are 20-year-old men from Newark.

One of two people who suffered non-critical injuries has already been released from a hospital. The circumstances of the shooting and details about arrests were not disclosed.

Law enforcement sources told ABC 7 Eyewitness News the shooting is being investigated as a hit.

Second NJ recording studio shooting this month

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that several weapons were found scattered in the immediate area of the shooting.

A man who works near the studio said it's usually quiet, with the exception of hearing recording sessions.

The shooting comes a day before the prosecutor’s office is scheduled to give an update on a triple fatal shooting in Newark on Nov. 15. CBS New York reports four arrests have been made.

On Nov. 20 in Cherry Hill, a 36-year-old man was shot inside Luxury Studios, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. That investigation continues.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom