NEWARK — A third person who was injured in a shooting that had killed two others, including a 10-year-old boy, has died.

Kiyah Mae Scott, 21, and Jordan Garcia, 10, were among five people struck by gunfire on Chancellor Avenue in Newark's South Ward on Nov. 15. They were pronounced dead at University Hospital.

A third person, 19-year-old Masi Rogers, died on Thursday, according to Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Carmen Martin. A 60-year-old man and Jordan's 11-year-old brother were also hit by gunfire.

Martin did not disclose additional information about the investigation. No arrests have been announced in the case.

Victim remembered as former Pop Warner champion

District leader Sheila Montague said a balloon release will be held Monday at 5 p.m. at Saint Peter Park in Rogers' honor. Attendees are asked to bring blue or white balloons to release.

"This family and our entire community deserves answers, justice, and peace," Montague wrote. "If you know anything, please speak up. Silence protects no one."

Masi was a member of the Pop Warner South East Stallions that won a championship in 2019, according to the team.

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the Essex County Sheriff's Crime Stopper program for information leading to an arrest in the case.

