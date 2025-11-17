🚨Newark is reeling after a deadly South Ward shooting killed a boy and a woman

NEWARK — Essex County law enforcement doubled down on their commitment to find those responsible for a shooting Saturday night that left a 10-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman dead.

Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stevens identified the woman as Kiyah Mae Scott, 21, and the boy as Jordan Garcia, 10. His brother, whose name was not disclosed, 19-year-old Masi Rogers, and 60-year-old Sheppard Miller remained hospitalized following the shooting on Chancellor Avenue in Newark's South Ward. No arrests have been made.

Stevens, along with Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones and Newark public safety director Emanuel Miranda, said that investigators have been working nonstop on the case with little sleep to find the shooters.

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the Essex County Sheriff's Crime Stopper program for information leading to an arrest in the case. Mayor Ras Baraka urged those responsible for the shooting to turn themselves in by sunset on Monday afternoon.

"These perpetrators need to turn themselves in immediately before the sun goes down. Tonight would be preferable that you turn yourselves in as soon as possible. There is nothing that you can say or do that would justify a 10-year-old losing their life," Baraka said.

Police push for public help amid surveillance video review

Baraka said that he was at the Chancellor Avenue School Monday morning which is not far from his own home. He thanked those who helped console students and staff during the first morning back to school after the shooting.

"Watching kids come out of the classroom crying was very difficult for me. Very, very difficult as a father, as a man in the city, and very difficult as the mayor, as the prosecutor pointed out, we've been working tirelessly and endlessly to make sure violence is reduced in the city, but these incidents made it clear that there's a lot more work to be done," Baraka said.

Miranda said that the public's help will be key to solving the case and finding those responsible.

"We will not rest until the suspects are in custody. We plea out to the community, please step up. Say something. You know something. Say something you know. It has to be somebody's family member, somebody's friend. Say something. We need your help," Miranda said. "The mayor constantly repeats this almost at every graduation. There can't be no public safety without the public. So we need the public to step up and do the right thing and turn these people in to justice."

The group was "congregated in a particular location" when the shots were fired, according to officials. Stevens Surveillance video obtained by CBS New York showed a group standing outside a liquor store and two individuals firing shots.

West Ward Hawks Youth Football Coach Kenneth Luckey told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that he coached Garcia and his brother, and described them as typical kids who didn't get into trouble. They were walking home from a recreation center when they were shot on Saturday night, according to Luckey who hosted a vigil on Sunday.

Stevens said that the shooting goes against the trend nationally of the number of crimes nationwide and in Essex County. The number of homicides in Newark has decreased from 81 in 2022 to 38 so far this year, a 50% decrease. The prosecutor believes that the availability of guns is a factor in the shooting.

"We've shown great improvement, as I've indicated and the numbers indicate so far, and we're not gonna rest until we get down to a zero sum with regard to this," Stevens said.

