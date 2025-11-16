🚨Gunfire on a Newark street leaves a 10-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman dead

NEWARK — A $10,000 reward is being offered to find those responsible for firing the shots that left a 10-year-year old boy and 21-year-old woman dead on Saturday.

Over a dozen shots were fired around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Chancellor Avenue in Newark's South Ward, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. The boy and the woman were pronounced dead at University Hospital. An 11-year-old male, a 19-year-old male, and a 60-year-old male were also injured. They were in stable condition as of Saturday night.

At least 17 evidence markers were on the street and sidewalk following the shooting, according to a report from ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Stevens did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting or the identities of the victims. A $10,000 reward is being offered by the Essex County Sheriff's Crime Stopper program for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Mayor Ras Baraka denounces violence, vows justice

Lamonte Vaughn,a member of Newark's Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery told CBS New York that the families of the victims are "absolutely traumatized" by the shooting.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka called Saturday a "dark and devastating day in Newark" and vowed justice for the families of the victims of two separate incidents. Hours before the shooting a 2-year-old child fell out of a window and 20 stories to his death, according to Stevens.

"There is no explanation on Earth that could come close to justifying this shooting. Coming in the midst of the city's historic reduction in violence, this is a vivid reminder that there is so much more work we must do. No one is exempt from doing their part to help and heal one another," the Democrat said in a statement.

