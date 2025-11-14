🐶 Officials say a 70-year-old Summit woman was injured in the attack.

SUMMIT — Police say they have identified the owner of two pit bulls after a tragedy unfolded in Union County earlier this month in which the pair of unleashed dogs attacked a woman and killed her dog.

Dog attack in Summit injures resident and kills small pet

According to a Facebook post by the Summit Police Department, on Nov. 5, just before 7 a.m., Summit police responded to VEG Emergency Hospital regarding an injured dog brought in after an animal attack.

A 70-year-old resident told officers that she was walking her small dog near 91 Springfield Avenue just before 6 a.m., when two pit bulls, who were leashed at the time, broke free from their handler and attacked her and her pet.

Police said the elderly woman was knocked to the ground and sustained injuries to both her upper thighs, her right hand, and her right arm. Her little dog was severely hurt and later died from those injuries.

Police investigation leads to pit bull owner identification

After the attack, the owner of the pit bulls regained control of the dogs and left, Summit Chief of Police Ryan Peters said in the Facebook post.

The owner of the pit bulls has been identified after police investigated the area and reviewed surveillance footage. Police said both dogs were safely removed from the home and taken to an animal shelter, where they will remain impounded pending court proceedings.

Summit officials respond as case heads to judicial review

“I want to recognize the diligent work of our detective bureau in bringing resolution to a deeply distressing incident. Their swift and thorough efforts reflect our commitment to ensuring a safe environment for all residents," said Chief of Police Ryan Peters in the Facebook post.

Mayor Elizabeth Fagan also expressed her sympathy for the victim in the Facebook post. “This was a tragic and upsetting incident, and our hearts go out to the resident who was injured and lost her dog.”

Authorities are asking all dog owners to ensure that anyone walking multiple dogs can safely manage them. They are also reminding all dog owners of their responsibility to maintain full control of their animals at all times.

