🚨A 17-year-old boy is charged with murdering his mother

🚨Prosecutors did not disclose the circumstances of the stabbing

🚨The teen is being charged as a juvenile

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A 17-year-old was charged with the stabbing death of his mother on Saturday night.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said Hamilton police were called to a unit at the Meadowbrook Condos off Route 40 around 6 p.m. and found Julissa Serrano, 49, with stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the AtlantiCare Medical Center Atlantic City campus.

Her son was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is being held at the Harborfields Atlantic Youth Center pending his first court appearance.

Reynolds did not disclose the circumstances of the stabbing. The cause and manner death are pending an autopsy.

Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, the two friends killed by a Jeep in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025. (via GoFundMe) Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, the two friends killed by a Jeep in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025. (via GoFundMe) loading...

Prosecutors weigh charging teens as adults in fatal NJ crashes

At least two juveniles have been charged with murder in New Jersey since September.

A 17-year-old male from Garwood is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in deaths of Maria Salas and Isabella on Sept. 29. Union County Prosecutor William Daniel says the teen, whose uncle is the police chief in Westfield and father a retired police officer, was driving a Jeep at 70 mph when he rear-ended the best friends while they were riding an e-bike.

The 60-day deadline is fast approaching for Daniel to file an application with the courts waive the charges up to an adult level.

Charges were waived up for Carlos D. Martinez, of Toms River, the 17-year-old driver of a BMW who prosecutors say ran a red light on Route 37 at a high rate of speed and hit a car carrying Kiley Anne Armstrong, 21, and Evan Fiore, 23.

Martinzez's case is headed to trial as he has rejected a plea deal from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. It is handling the case as a high-ranking member of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is related to Armstrong and her twin sister, who was with her boyfriend in the backseat.

