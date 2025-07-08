🚨Kiley Anne Armstrong & Evan Fiore were killed in a crash on Route 37 in Toms River

🚨Carlos Martinez will be tried as an adult

🚨The BMW hit triple-digit speeds driving around before the crash

TOMS RIVER — Fueled by alcohol and a reckless dare to “floor it,” police say the unlicensed teenage driver of a souped-up death machine tore through the streets of Toms River at nearly 120 mph, killing an innocent young couple on their way home from a hockey game.

On the night of March 7, Kiley Anne Armstrong, 21, and Evan Fiore, 23, were on their way home from a New Jersey Devils game when a dangerously modified BMW sedan blew a red light and slammed into them while they crossed Route 37 at Route 166 in Toms River, police said. The BMW driver has since turned 18 and is now identified as Carlos D. Martinez, of Toms River. Even though the incident happened when he was underage, he will be tried as an adult.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is handling the case as a high-ranking member of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is related to Armstrong and her twin sister, who was with her boyfriend in the backseat.

Friends took turns racing through the streets, cops say

According to the affidavit filed by investigators, Martinez and his friends took turns racing on Routes 35 and 37 through Mantoloking, Lavalllete and Toms River, nearly missing other vehicles several times.

After a stop at a hotel in Seaside Heights, where the friends were spending the weekend, Martinez took over driving just before the fatal crash.

Deadly dare to 'floor it'

The group in the car made videos showing bottles of alcohol in the backseat including Twisted Teas, Fireball and Surfsides. Martinez is holding bottles in one video. In another video, the group is being followed by a police vehicle with someone urging Martinez to "floor it." The speedometer hits 160 in another video.

A toxicology report showed Martinez had a blood alcohol level of .088, according to the affidavit.

Martinez later told investigators the speedometer and the headlights in the BMW were not working properly. Modifications had been made to the car to allow it to travel faster than intended, investigators said.

Martinez is charged with:

2 counts of aggravated manslaughter

4 counts of aggravated assault causing bodily injury while eluding police

2 counts of death by auto

2 counts of causing death while driving unlicensed

2 counts of causing injury while driving unlicensed

2 counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life

4 counts of assault by auto and one count of eluding police.

Martinez has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

