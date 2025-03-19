From wedding plans to joint funeral: Toms River mourns couple killed by teen driver

☑️ Kiley Armstrong & Evan Fiore were hit by a speeding driver in Toms River

☑️ The driver was an unlicensed teenage driver

☑️ Kiley and Evan were planning to marry

TOMS RIVER — The joint funeral for the young couple killed by a speeding driver on April 7 is scheduled for Thursday.

Kiley Anne Armstrong, 21, and Evan Fiore were crossing Route 37 at Route 166 on their way home from a New Jersey Devils game when they were struck by a sedan driven by an unlicensed underage driver. Kiley’s twin sister, Krista, and Ryan Chapman, 19, were passengers in the back seat.

Services for the couple are from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals on St. Catherine Boulevard in Toms River. Their funeral is 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Church in Toms River.

Kiley Armstrong and Evan Fiore in a photo his mother shared on Facebook. Kiley Armstrong and Evan Fiore in a photo his mother shared on Facebook. loading...

Inseparable couple

Evan and Kiley graduated Toms River High School North in 2020. She attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst and transferred to Rowan University to be closer to Evan after they began dating in the fall.

Evan worked as a welder/foreman for R&S Contracting and was going to graduate in May from Ocean County College. He was also a lifeguard in Seaside Park during high school.

The Asbury Park Press reported the driver was charged with aggravated manslaughter and "other offenses." A spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office would not confirm the charges citing state law that keeps juvenile records protected from the public.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Popular NJ state park campgrounds that are open, closed in 2025 A look at all of New Jersey's state park campsites you can make reservations at in 2025. Campsites affected by ongoing maintenance are also highlighted, including those where reservations are affected.

This list will be updated so please check back often as new information becomes available. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

﻿This often-overlooked NJ attraction is a must-see landmark Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy