Baby dies after being left inside minivan, NJ officials say

LAKEWOOD — An infant found in "distress" inside a parked minivan Tuesday afternoon later died, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

First responders from Hatzolah Medical Services were first to arrive at 5th Street in Lakewood around 1:45 p.m. performing life-saving measures on the four-month-old boy. He was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where he was pronounced dead.

A blue Toyota Sienna minivan was towed from the scene late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Billhimer did not disclose why the infant was in the vehicle, a cause of death, or identify his parents or caretaker.

Cars can heat up even in cool weather

On a late winter day, it doesn't take long for temperatures to quickly rise inside a parked vehicle in direct sunlight, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"The temperature inside a vehicle can rise significantly even with cooler temperatures outside with the majority of the temperature rise occurring within the first 15 to 30 minutes," Zarrow said.

Zarrow said a weather station in nearby Howell reported 54 degrees at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, with a light breeze. The high temperature there later in the afternoon was 63.

