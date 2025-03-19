Baby dies after being left inside minivan, NJ officials say
LAKEWOOD — An infant found in "distress" inside a parked minivan Tuesday afternoon later died, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
First responders from Hatzolah Medical Services were first to arrive at 5th Street in Lakewood around 1:45 p.m. performing life-saving measures on the four-month-old boy. He was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where he was pronounced dead.
A blue Toyota Sienna minivan was towed from the scene late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Asbury Park Press.
Billhimer did not disclose why the infant was in the vehicle, a cause of death, or identify his parents or caretaker.
ALSO READ: Good news! Atlantic City will have an airshow this summer after all
Cars can heat up even in cool weather
On a late winter day, it doesn't take long for temperatures to quickly rise inside a parked vehicle in direct sunlight, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.
"The temperature inside a vehicle can rise significantly even with cooler temperatures outside with the majority of the temperature rise occurring within the first 15 to 30 minutes," Zarrow said.
Zarrow said a weather station in nearby Howell reported 54 degrees at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, with a light breeze. The high temperature there later in the afternoon was 63.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Tolls and fares that cost NJ travelers more this year
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
2024 average property taxes in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't
Gallery Credit: Eric Scott