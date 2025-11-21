💲Millions of Wawa customers’ card data was exposed for 8 months in 2019

💲The breach triggered a $9M payout with eGiftCards sent to customers

💲The amount of the card depends on the the amount of the customer's loss

If you get an email from Wawa offering you an eGift Card as part of a class action settlement, it is legit.

The email with the subject line "Wawa Settlement eGift Card" contains a link to a digital gift card that is part of a $9 million settlement from a breach of data that occurred between March 4 and Dec. 12, 2019. The breach gave access to credit and debit card numbers, card expiration dates, and cardholder names on payment cards that were used at all 850 Wawa stores or their fuel pumps during that time period.

The company's IT team discovered malware on its payment processing servers on Dec. 10, 2019 and stopped the breach two days later.

Details of the Wawa data breach and payouts

As part of the settlement, all customers who used their credit or debit card during that period and had fraudulent activity were sent a $5 card. Customers whose cards had fraudulent activity but the charges were reversed by the bank issuing the card received $15. A $500 card was sent to customers who had out-of-pocket losses or indirect costs because of fraudulent activity.

The email requires the recipient to click a link to claim their card. It can be printed out and presented at a Wawa store or can be added to a customer's app. The emails started going out on Nov. 19.

Wawa's public relations officer on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment.

